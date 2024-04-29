Vladislav Goldin won't enter NBA draft, to join former coach Dusty May at Michigan

Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan.

Goldin’s decision was first reported Monday by ESPN. The Michigan men's basketball program reposted the news on its X account.

The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 67% for the Owls last season. He had declared for the draft on April 2 but with the option to return to school.

Florida Atlantic University New Michigan coach Dusty May on FAU: 'Without them, I wouldn't be here' Peter Burke

Goldin, who is from Russia, played one season at Texas Tech before transferring to FAU.

May was announced as Michigan's coach on March 24 after six seasons at FAU, which he led to the NCAA Final Four in 2023.

Goldin is the sixth player from the transfer portal to land at Michigan. The Wolverines fired fifth-year coach Juwan Howard on March 18 after an 8-24 season.