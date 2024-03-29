John Jakus to officially be introduced as Florida Atlantic's new men's basketball coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. — John Jakus is in the house!

The new men's basketball coach at Florida Atlantic University will officially be introduced during a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on the Boca Raton campus.

🎙️🏀🌴Join us tomorrow at Baldwin Arena as we welcome Coach Jakus to Paradise!



The press conference is FREE and open to the public.



Let's give Coach a warm welcome to Boca‼️

Jakus, a former assistant coach at Baylor, will replace Dusty May, who left Florida Atlantic for Michigan. Jakus signed his agreement Wednesday night.

"When we began this search, we spoke to coaches, athletic directors, administrators, scouts and agents, and the name that kept coming up with glowing reviews was John Jakus," FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement Wednesday. "He checks so many boxes in what we're looking for to enhance and build on the momentum in our program. His pedigree, learning from two of the greatest coaches in the game today, is unmatched."

Caleb Holder/WPTV Florida Atlantic athletic director Brian White speaks to WPTV during an Owls men's basketball team media day session, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla.

Jakus was at Baylor for seven seasons under Scott Drew, helping the Bears win a national championship in 2021, and before that worked as director of operations at Gonzaga under Mark Few.

He replaces May, who was hired by Michigan after leading FAU to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances — highlighted by a Final Four run in 2023 — for the first time in school history.

Jakus said in a statement that he's "honored and humbled to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic University."

"This program has been in such great hands, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for what Dusty May, his staff and the players have accomplished," Jakus said. "FAU has been one of the best teams in the nation the last two years and I am so fortunate to carry on that tradition."

FAU has won 60 games over the last two seasons. Only Houston (65), defending national champion Connecticut (64) and Purdue (60) have as many wins as the Owls since the start of last season.