Baylor assistant John Jakus named head basketball coach at Florida Atlantic

Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 21:51:21-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Four days after Dusty May left Florida Atlantic for Michigan, Florida Atlantic has its new head basketball coach.

FAU on Wednesday night announced the hiring of Baylor assistant John Jakus as the next coach of the Owls.

Jakus signed his agreement Wednesday night and will be officially introduced during a news conference Friday at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

"When we began this search, we spoke to coaches, athletic directors, administrators, scouts and agents, and the name that kept coming up with glowing reviews was John Jakus," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "He checks so many boxes in what we're looking for to enhance and build on the momentum in our program. His pedigree, learning from two of the greatest coaches in the game today, is unmatched."

Jakus was at Baylor for seven seasons under Scott Drew, helping the Bears win a national championship in 2021, and before that worked as director of operations at Gonzaga under Mark Few.

He replaces May, who was hired by Michigan on Sunday after leading the Owls to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2023, for the first time in school history.

