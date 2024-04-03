Johnell Davis declares for NBA Draft, also enters transfer portal

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis could go pro. Or he could go to the NBA.

The co-American Athletic Conference player of the year announced Tuesday night on Instagram that he is declaring for the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.

Davis thanked his FAU coaches, teammates, fans and family in his post announcing his intentions.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at FAU and for the incredible people I've met here," Davis said. "These past four years have been full of incredible lessons and memories that I will cherish forever."

Davis becomes the fourth FAU basketball player to say he's leaving the team since new head coach John Jakus was hired last week to replace Dusty May, who took the same job at Michigan.

FAU guard Nick Boyd and forward Giancarlo Rosado announced Monday that they were entering the transfer portal, while center Vlad Goldin said earlier Tuesday that he was declaring for the NBA Draft. All three said they are leaving with the "consideration of returning."

Davis, who has one season of eligibility remaining, was noncommittal about returning for the Owls after leading the team in points (18.2 per game) and assists (2.9 per game).

He declared for the draft after FAU's 2023 Final Four run but didn't hire an agent, allowing him to return.

The Owls made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in school history, falling to Northwestern in the first round.

During Friday's introductory news conference, Jakus said he met with the Owls and asked his players one thing: "Give me a chance."

"The reality of the situation is, if you leave, maybe you'll find something better, but I doubt it," Jakus said.

Jakus, who helped Baylor win a national championship as an assistant under Drew Scott in 2021, went on to say that he was going to "fight like crazy" to keep the current Owls on the roster.