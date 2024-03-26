FAU students optimistic on future of men's basketball after loss of game, coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Students at Florida Atlantic University returned to campus Monday after the Owls' elimination from the NCAA tournament and the departure of their head coach.

One day after ninth-seeded Northwestern beat eighth-seeded FAU 77-65 in overtime in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday, it was reported Dusty May was headed to the University of Michigan as its head coach. On Sunday, both schools confirmed the news about the six-year Owls coach.

"You can't blame him for going to a bigger school, better recruiting, more money," Arnold Kiman, a junior at FAU, told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

Kiman said he transferred to FAU last year from Michigan State, a Big Ten school like Michigan.

"We’re going to miss him a lot, I don't know who can replace Dusty, but he’s gone now," Jackson Griffith, a sophomore at FAU, said. "It feels like now we’re left high and dry."

As to who will take the head basketball coaching spot is still unknown, and students are divided on who should be hired.

“You know honestly I’d hope they’d go recruiting outside of our current staff because I think we got lucky with Dusty, but I don’t think we’re going to hit gold again," Kiman said.

Students say the ball is now in the players' court as they hope many of they can rebound and continue the momentum no matter the coach.

"I think the overall message is going to be we have to prove them wrong," JR Barron, a sophomore at FAU, said. "Who knows many some star players might decide to come to FAU and people follow up and then we might do something."

The 16-player FAU roster includes three seniors: Bryan Greenlee, Jalen Gaffney, Brandon Weatherspoon. Players have the option of entering the portal to transfer to other schools. The Owls currently have three high school players' verbal commitments.

Students also were disappointed in the Owls' first-round departure.

"It’s sad that we got out first round, but it's hard you know, there's a lot of teams, there's a lot of good teams," Griffith said.

Last year when Griffith was a freshman, the men's basketball team made it to the Final Four in Houston, losing to San Diego State in the semifinals, 72-71.

"All the memories are popping up on my social media, it was such a great time I loved it," Griffith said.

It's been a conversation point among students at FAU as they debate the potential of this year's team.

"I think we had our run the first year, and then the second year we lost some of our good players," Barron said. "Honestly, I'm not surprised. We’d lose to teams we shouldn’t have, and we didn’t do that last year."

