FAU athletic director who hired program wins leader Dusty May ‘poised to continue that momentum’

BOCA RATON, Fla. — On Saturday night, news out of Boca Raton shook up the college basketball world when it was reported Dusty May would be the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

May was the first hire for FAU Athletic Director Brian White, who made what would become his most successful men's basketball coach in school history.

Six years since the hire, May is the first coach in program history to help the team join the national rankings and lead the school to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2023.

Now, with new excitement around the program, the school's next hire could be the most important in program.

FAU could attract a wide range of coaching candidates and experiences.

The school has declined to speak on camera about the hiring process, but Athletic Director Brian White said in a statement: "Our program is in an incredible position of strength, and we are poised to continue that momentum."

Caleb Holder/WPTV Florida Atlantic athletic director Brian White speaks to WPTV during an Owls men's basketball team media day session, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla.

Patrick Rishe, director of sports business to Washington University in St. Louis, spoke to WPTV about schools looking for a new coach.

"There is a pressure to try and replace that coach not only for success on the court but the impact it could have off the court," Rishe said. "When teams like a mid-major make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, this could have an impact on tuition, applications and donor money.

"Don't expect that they will find somebody to walk in and replicate the same success. If they're lucky, maybe they get it right on a second try, and that second try may take three or five years down the road."

Michigan will pay FAU $1 million for the buyout.

May, who will more than triple his salary at Michigan, agreed to a 10-year contract after last season worth $15.7 million with $1.25 million this season and was set to increase by 5% annually until 2033.