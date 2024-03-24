Dusty May finalizing deal to take over at Michigan, AP source says

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Michigan looked to South Florida to find its previous head basketball coach. That's exactly where the Wolverines seem to have found their next coach.

Florida Atlantic's Dusty May has agreed to a deal to take over at Michigan, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Michigan had yet to announce the hiring. ESPN first reported the agreement.

May replaces former Miami Heat assistant and Michigan alumnus Juwan Howard, who was fired after five seasons with the Wolverines.

In six seasons under May, the Owls never had a losing campaign and posted a record of 126-69, including the school's first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

May led FAU on a surprise run to the Final Four in 2023 when the Owls led the nation with 35 wins.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.