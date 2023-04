HOUSTON — Florida Atlantic is leading San Diego State in the first half of the Final Four.

The moment doesn't appear to be too big for the Owls, who like the Aztecs are making their first Final Four appearance in school history.

FAU pulled ahead late in the first half and were leading 36-28 with 3:30 to play.

Down 14-5 at one point, the Owls chipped away at the margin with sharp shooting from Nick Boyd and Alijah Martin.