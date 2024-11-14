Lake Worth Beach residents share experience with Mar-a-Lago trespassing suspect

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Before California man Zijie Li was arrested for tresspassing at Mar-a-Lago, neighbors in Lake Worth Beach say they saw him knocking on thier doors.

WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein spoke to neighbors on Kelso Avenue in Lake Worth Beach who say they found a three-page letter on their porch or their garage written by Zijie Lie around 10 days before he was arrested earlier this month.

A copy of the letter provided to WPTV shows Li asserting without any proof that "China is seriously infiltrating the United States" and askes "Trump's team" for help.

Doreen, who didn't feel comfortable sharing her last name, says she found Li's letter in her garage. Outside of her home is a sign supporting President-elect Donald Trump.

“I was kinda surprised, but not really, because other people have mentioned it to me," Doreen said.

Two other neighbors told WPTV they also got the three-page letter. At the time, they also both had a Trump signs outside their house.

A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office couldn't say how many homes he went to and that Li also handed the letter to a man experiencing homelessness.

Li is now in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center. Prior to this arrest, Li was arrested in July for trying to enter Mar-a-Lago to talk to Trump. Li, who pleaded not guilty, has not gone to trial yet.

In September, a judge found Li mentally ill. Former FBI agent and defense lawyer Stuart Kaplan told WPTV Reporter Dave Bohman this is one of many individuals creating problems for the Secret Service.

"This individual is, quite frankly is not the only individual who is creating discourse for the Secret Service," Kaplan said.