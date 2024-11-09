What a former Secret Service member says about Palm Beach security for Trump

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has been reporting what security changes will occur in Palm Beach County following the election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

Following the arrest of Zigie Li, a man out of California who Palm Beach Police says was trespassing on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Friday, WPTV wants to know what security measures law enforcement will be taking to keep Trump safe during his second term as president.

Former member of the Secret Service Timothy Miller, who was active during presidencies in the 90s and 2000s, explained to WPTV why he thinks Trump is entering an even more dangerous environment than when we took office in 2016.

"We're dealing with state-sponsored assassination plots, and that's a major game changer in regards to how the Secret Service protects all of our protectees," Miller said.

This year, Trump has survived two assassination attempts, one being in Palm Beach County, and the Department of Justice announced Friday its charging three people for an Iranian murder-for-hire plot against the President-elect.

According to Miller, the Secret Service will monitor social media, keep tabs on known offenders, and increase patrols whenever Trump leaves the White House.

Those visiting Palm Beach can expect to see an abundance of security going forward, like Richard Steele who was visiting from Houston, Texas, this week.

"I was expecting security, but this is a lot," Steele said.

The Palm Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Secret Service will be meeting later this month to discuss all the safety precautions that will need to be in place once he is inaugurated into office.