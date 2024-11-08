California man arrested for multiple attempts to breach security at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A southern California man faced a Palm Beach County judge Friday after police arrested him Thursday for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago.

This is Zijie Li's latest attempt in trying to breach security at Mar-a-Lago. Li had been Baker Acted by Palm Beach police on Oct. 30 and was released on Thursday and returned to Mar-a-Lago at around 5 p.m., according to an arrest report.

Palm Beach police said Li, 39, has been spotted near Donald Trump's Palm Beach club multiple times since July 19.

According to an arrest report, Li was issued a trespassing warning on July 19 for attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago to try to speak with Trump.

On July 30, police said they encountered Li in the Town of Palm Beach on Chilean Avenue.

On July 31, he was arrested for trespassing for violating the warning issued on July 19, police said.

WATCH: Li's court appearance back on Aug. 2, 2024

Mar-a-Lago trespassing suspect claims China involved in Trump shooting

On Oct. 30, Palm Beach police responded the area of 8100 South County Road, where Li was reportedly trying to gain assistance from a resident to enter Mar-a-Lago. He was Baker Acted.

In his latest attempt on Nov. 7, police were notified that an Uber with Li as a passenger had been stopped at south gate entrance of Mar-a-Lago. He was placed into custody.

Li is being held on a $100,000 bond and was ordered no contact with Trump, his properties and Mar-a-Lago, and he cannot carry any weapons. Li refused to sign the no contact order but he verbally acknowledged it during his court appearance.

According to the assistant state attorney, law enforcement said Li is in the United States on a student visa from California. The assistant state attorney also said back in 2023, Li applied for a concealed weapons permit but was denied.

RELATED:

Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago trespassing suspect claims this country involved in Trump shooting Scott Sutton

Other Mar-a-Lago trespassing incidents

This isn't the first time someone has been accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago in the past few years.

In June 2022, a 53-year-old man was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Jing Lu, a Chinese national, was charged with illegally entering Mar-a-Lago in December 2019.

Mar-a-Lago intruder Yujing Zhang was deported to China in 2021 after serving a prison sentence in the U.S. following her 2019 arrest.

A Connecticut opera singer was arrested after she drove a speeding SUV through a checkpoint outside Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 31, 2020.

