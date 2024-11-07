Security in Palm Beach County will remain high as Trump becomes president-elect and enters second term

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With president-elect Donald Trump heading into his second term, protections will continue to be heightened when he’s in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says there won’t be extreme changes near Mar-A-Lago because security is already at the presidential level.

“It’ll take a little bit longer, but the public needs to know that we're going to get him where we need to get him as quickly, as expeditiously, as possible so we don’t disturb their day," Bradshaw said.

He adds that heightened security will remain as Trump nears his presidential term.

“The biggest change will be the motorcades to and from," Bradshaw said. "There’ll be a little more vehicles in them than normal.”

He says streets neighboring Trump International Golf Club will see the biggest changes.

“Around the golf course, when he’s playing golf, it's going to be a lot tighter than it was before,” Bradshaw said.

However, protecting Trump comes at a high cost. According to a September letter addressed to lawmakers by Palm Beach Mayor Maria Sachs, since July the Town of Palm Beach has spent approximately $3,600 per day on law enforcement and fire rescue resources.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spent nearly $43,000 from January to September while taking a part in presidential motorcades.

Sheriff Bradshaw adds his office spends almost $200,000 each day on deputies and other protective measures.

He’s preparing for next year when world leaders may begin visiting.

“That really does ramp up the challenge of security, because not only do you have to have it secure for him, you got to have it secured for the other dignitaries,” stated Sheriff Bradshaw.

He adds they are working with Congress to receive funding for security for the president-elect, but they won't have to search for help for long.

“Once he’s in office they’ll pass a spending bill that will encompass security for the president and we’ll get reimbursed fully for everything that we put out,” shared Bradshaw.