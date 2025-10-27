Lake Worth Beach double shooting adds to rise in violent crime

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Lake Worth Beach is adding to growing concerns about violent crime in the city.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says deputies responded to the 1700 block of Tropical Drive just after 7 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect and motive remain unknown.

It's the latest in a string of violent incidents across Lake Worth Beach. Earlier this month, two men were shot and killed on South G Street. Detectives say that shooting was not random.

According to a recent crime report from PBSO Captain Terrence Carn, stabbings and shootings in Lake Worth Beach are up about 44% this year — covering data from January through September.

The report shows five shootings and four stabbing incidents so far this year, marking an increase from last year. The update was part of the sheriff's office's quarterly presentation to city commissioners.

"We're going to focus on our burglaries. We're going to focus on violent crimes and quality of life issues," Captain Carn told city leaders.

He said the department plans to increase community policing and strengthen its street crimes unit to target hotspots across the city.

"They're going to focus on our hotspots and also our quality of life violations," Carn added.

The captain also said deputies are relying more on intelligence-led policing and technology to track criminal activity in real time.

"Cameras and so on and so forth — down the line, we'll have a drone program coming," he said.

WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for more information about the data presented to city leaders — including whether certain neighborhoods or times of day are seeing more violent crimes, and how this year's data compares to previous years.

A spokesperson said the department isn't seeing any clear patterns and that overall crime appears consistent with past years. Captain Carn's report did not include Saturday's deadly shooting or the earlier double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

