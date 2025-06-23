Watch Now
Man found stabbed to death in Lake Worth Beach

Person of interest identified, sheriff's office says
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A man was stabbed to death in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday night, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Lake Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said detectives from the violent crimes division responded and are investigating the death as a homicide. They also said a person of interest has been identified.

No other information was immediately available.

