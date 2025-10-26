Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead after overnight shooting in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating a double shooting and homicide in Lake Worth Beach.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, after 7p.m., deputies were called to the 1700 block of Tropical Drive in Lake Worth Beach.

When deputies arrived on scene they found an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the female was transported to a nearby local hospital for treatment.

PBSO says the suspect and motive remain unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

