2 dead in early-morning double homicide in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — An early-morning double shooting has claimed two lives in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said deputies responded to the 900 block of South G Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men, both dead, from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are actively investigating the case as a double homicide.

"Preliminary information suggests that the victims were known to each other. This does NOT appear to be a random act," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The names of the victims have not been released.