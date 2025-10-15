Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

2 dead in early-morning double homicide in Lake Worth Beach

PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, generic
WPTV
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, generic
Posted
and last updated

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — An early-morning double shooting has claimed two lives in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said deputies responded to the 900 block of South G Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men, both dead, from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are actively investigating the case as a double homicide.

"Preliminary information suggests that the victims were known to each other. This does NOT appear to be a random act," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening