Tourism leaders discuss successes, struggles of challenging year

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Business leaders from across Palm Beach County came together Tuesday for a virtual roundtable to layout how they endured the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Local industry leaders shared their experiences of operating during these challenging times for a forum called "Open for Business: Season Wrap-up."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Participants discussed the business model shifts and best practices implemented to save the 2020-21 tourist season.

Moderators for the event included:

Gene Paul Stifter, hospitality industry veteran

Heidi Ladika-Cipolla, department chair, hospitality programs, Palm Beach State College

Panelists included:

Armend Berisha, food and beverage director, Bath and Tennis Club

Doug Fairall, brand marketing manager, Due South Brewing Co.

Christopher Mass, owner/operator, Whit’s Frozen Custard of Wellington, Stuart and Port St. Lucie

Stephanie Salgado, key account development manager, Nestlé Waters North America

Christopher Steele, general manager, Canopy by Hilton, Downtown West Palm Beach

RELATED: Analysts point to uptick in Florida tourism in 2021

This is the third "Open for Business" hospitality industry virtual roundtable since the pandemic began.

The first roundtable discussion was held Aug. 11 and focused on "Best Practices for the New Normal in Hospitality," and the second on Oct. 27 examined the "Lessons Learned: Propelling Into 2021."

Reporter Ryan Hughes is working on this story and will have a full wrap-up of the event on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30 p.m.