St. Lucie Public Schools to return to traditional in-person learning next school year

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools will return to traditional in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, which is slated to begin on Aug. 10, officials say.

Superintendent Wayne Gent said the MySchool Online distance learning option will not be available next school year.

"Currently, we have over 70% of our students back in our brick-and-mortar classrooms and we are looking forward to welcoming all of our students back to the building next year," Gent said. "We will continue to follow all current and future recommendations from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health to support a healthy teaching and learning environment for students and staff."

Families that would still like a virtual option for the upcoming school year can enroll their child in the Mosaic Digital Academy K-12, which includes distance learning options that will continue to be available next school year, the school district said.

To learn more about the Mosaic Digital Academy, call 772-429-5504 and apply by June 15.

Last week, the School District of Palm Beach County announced their plans to return to in-person learning for all students for the 2021-22 school year.