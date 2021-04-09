Palm Beach County public schools plan to resume traditional, in-person learning this fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District announced Friday afternoon their plans to return to in-person learning for all students next school year.

The school district said this decision is based on the "improving landscape of the pandemic" and the number of teachers who have been vaccinated.

"A full return to brick and mortar this fall is anticipated, and I believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said in a written statement.

The decision will end the hybrid education that has taken place since the school year began last fall.

"I cannot overstate the academic, social, and emotional benefits of returning to in-person instruction. Students thrive while learning among friends and caring adults in their school setting," Fennoy said.

The school district said they will continue to strive to be aligned with guidelines from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the safety of students and employees.

Classes for the fall semester are scheduled to begin Aug. 10, 2021.

