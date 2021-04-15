Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss plans for fall semester

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parents and students in Palm Beach County are expected to learn Thursday more about what the next school year will look like.

The school district is scheduled to hold a live community update with district leaders at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday's meeting will provide updates on the plans to return to brick and mortar schools on Aug.10 including:

Efforts to assist struggling students

Summer academies, health and safety protocols

Federal funding and COVID expenses

School-based and district staffing

School safety

Superintendent Donald Fennoy announced last week that a full return to campus-based learning is anticipated in the fall.

"A full return to brick and mortar this fall is anticipated, and I believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said in a written statement last Friday.

The decision will end the hybrid education that has taken place since the school year began last fall.

School Mask Mandate Survey

A recent survey was conducted with more than 3,000 public school educators in Palm Beach County.

The survey found that 68.9 percent of educators believe the current on-campus mask mandate should remain in effect at the start of fall semester for both students and employees.

The survey also found that 56.9 percent of educators believe instructors on campus who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should be allowed to remove their mask temporarily while engaging in instruction.

Classroom Teachers Association President Justin Katz released the following statement on the survey: