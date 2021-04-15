Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss plans for fall semester

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parents and students in Palm Beach County are expected to learn Thursday more about what the next school year will look like.
The school district is scheduled to hold a live community update with district leaders at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday's meeting will provide updates on the plans to return to brick and mortar schools on Aug.10 including:
- Efforts to assist struggling students
- Summer academies, health and safety protocols
- Federal funding and COVID expenses
- School-based and district staffing
- School safety
Superintendent Donald Fennoy announced last week that a full return to campus-based learning is anticipated in the fall.
"A full return to brick and mortar this fall is anticipated, and I believe it is in the best interest of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said in a written statement last Friday.
The decision will end the hybrid education that has taken place since the school year began last fall.
Watch Thursday's community update live here.
School Mask Mandate Survey
A recent survey was conducted with more than 3,000 public school educators in Palm Beach County.
The survey found that 68.9 percent of educators believe the current on-campus mask mandate should remain in effect at the start of fall semester for both students and employees.
The survey also found that 56.9 percent of educators believe instructors on campus who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should be allowed to remove their mask temporarily while engaging in instruction.
Classroom Teachers Association President Justin Katz released the following statement on the survey:
"I believe that this type of decision needs to be made closer to the start of the next school year because as conditions evolve and improve month by month, we do understand that many parents and students may oppose mandating masks into the future.
With the conclusion of remote learning and the full return to brick and mortar anticipated for next school year, this is a discussion with multiple sides that must be examined and taken seriously. We do not want large numbers of students to abandon their return to our campuses if a mask mandate is objectionable to them and would lead them to seek out alternative and inferior educational options outside of the SDPBC."