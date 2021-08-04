Watch

Palm Beach County hiring more school bus drivers with benefits

Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 04, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County roads will be a bit more crowded this week as bus drivers gear up for the first day of school.

On Wednesday and Friday , drivers will be out getting familiar with their routes and bus stops during the morning and afternoon hours..

Meanwhile there continues to be a need for more drivers. There are currently about 100 open positions. The district will be holding a job fair on Thursday to help fill those positions.

The job comes with a starting pay of more than $15 an hour and includes perks such as paid training, a flexible work schedule, benefits including medical dental and vision insurance and a retirement plan.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online and to receive an interview at the job fair.

You must be at least 21 years old and have a clean driving record.

The job fair will held at the Central Transportation Office located at 3376 Summit Blvd in West Palm Beach from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

