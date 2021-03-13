Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Palm Beach County Emergency Rental Assistance portal closes temporarily due to high volume of applications

Portal closes Friday, March 12, at midnight
items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
money-generic.png
Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 21:30:46-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department announced Wednesday that its portal for Emergency Rental Assistance has reopened. However, just a couple of days later, the county said in a tweet that the portal would close Friday, March 12, at midnight due to the high volume of applications for rental and utility assistance.

Applicants will still be allowed to resubmit documents requested by case managers, said the tweet.

Staff will be processing applications during this time and the portal should reopen in a few days, according to the county.

Applicants should register for the "How to Apply" workshop where they can learn how to receive direct notification of when the portal reopens, learn about eligibility requirements, and tips on ways to successfully submit an application.

To check application status, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Resources and Information
We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast