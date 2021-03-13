Palm Beach County Emergency Rental Assistance portal closes temporarily due to high volume of applications

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department announced Wednesday that its portal for Emergency Rental Assistance has reopened. However, just a couple of days later, the county said in a tweet that the portal would close Friday, March 12, at midnight due to the high volume of applications for rental and utility assistance.

Applicants will still be allowed to resubmit documents requested by case managers, said the tweet.

Staff will be processing applications during this time and the portal should reopen in a few days, according to the county.

Applicants should register for the "How to Apply" workshop where they can learn how to receive direct notification of when the portal reopens, learn about eligibility requirements, and tips on ways to successfully submit an application.

To check application status, click here.