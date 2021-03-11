Palm Beach County reopens portal for Emergency Rental Assistance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department announced Wednesday that its portal for Emergency Rental Assistance has reopened.

To qualify for assistance, individuals must be a renter in Palm Beach County who have experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are at risk of homelessness or housing instability, and have a household income at, or below, 80% of the area median.

Applicants must present evidence of COVID-19 direct or indirect impact, risk of homelessness, income eligibility, and a valid government-issued ID.

Applications will be prioritized for individuals who are below 30% to 50% of the area median income, are facing evictions, and are currently unemployed for more than 90 days.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to apply for assistance, click here.

For more information contact CSD's Contact Centre at 561-355-4792.