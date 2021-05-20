Palm Beach County business owners look to recoup COVID fines following order from Gov. Ron DeSantis

LANTANA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is removing any fines and penalties for COVID-19 related violations during the pandemic.

This comes after an executive order was signed May 13 in addition to another executive order that was signed in March.

Rob Delcorio said trying to keep his business, the Lakeside Anchor Inn, open during the pandemic resulted in him being jailed three times and paying out about $700 in court fees for COVID violations against him.

"We were doing take out and to go's, but people were congregating on the property," Delcorio said.

DeSantis' executive order wipes all COVID-related fines, resulting in many cases being dismissed.

The governor has said his order covers all violations for mask and social distancing rules.

Delcorio said he is not sure he'll get his money back.

"I would say yes and no. Can I get that time back? Do we have a time machine and say it never happened? No, we can't do any of that," Delcorio said.

He said he looks back on the experience as trying to operate within the law and stay in business.

"There was the gray area where no one knew what was right or what was wrong," Delcorio said.

The owner of Wine House Social in Delray Beach said she has requested the city return the $3,000 fine imposed on her business last year.