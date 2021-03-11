Menu

Gov. Ron DeSantis cancels coronavirus fines after 'unprecedented local government restrictions'

Any fines imposed on people, businesses since March 2020 remitted
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during his State of the State address, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order that cancels all fines related to local government coronavirus restrictions.

The governor's order, signed Wednesday, states that any fines on people and businesses imposed by local governments in Florida since March 2020 because of "unprecedented local government restrictions" are remitted.

DeSantis' order does not apply to any COVID-19-related orders or enforcement taken by the state.

It also does not cancel fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers.

DeSantis previously signed an executive order that prohibits local governments from collecting fines from individuals who violate mask mandates.

