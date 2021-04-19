Jupiter Farms business owner bouncing back after fire destroys business

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter Farms business owner has been through the fire and back during this pandemic, quite literally.

In March, WPTV showed you the success of Juanita’s Food Truck and how her business was thriving during the pandemic.

One day before WPTV’s story was set to air, a grease fire destroyed much of Juanita North’s truck.

She has rebounded with donations from a Gofundme page, customers, and local Jupiter Farms businesses.

Now, the lines are forming again, ready for North’s food.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm back in my happy place," said North.

Loyal customer Anna Panszczyk donated $100 to the Gofundme page.

The Gofundme page ended up raising more than $5,600.

"It's Juanita. She's a great person in the community, everybody knows who she is. It's definitely somebody who was missed,” said Panszczyk.

Mike Heller is the senior store manager at Napa auto parts.

North’s truck uses Napa’s parking lot.

Heller OK’d a $2,000 donation from Napa to help North get back on her feet.

"We really feel like she's part of the family and it was the right thing to do," said North.

Game of Axes Jupiter Farms co-owner Joey Magee made sure his business donated $1,000.

Magee said, "Us as leaders in our community, business owners, you know, we have to help out our neighbors."

Now, North has a new start and a new outlook

"Things can be over in a minute, in a second. You know, I appreciate life more, I can tell you that."

