Entrepreneur looks to community after fire damages Jupiter Farms food truck

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — There's a food truck in Jupiter Farms that was really gaining momentum until fire ripped through it last week.

WPTV had just finished preparing a report last week on Juanita's Diner food truck's success before the fire.

Juanita North was a year into her stop in the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot on Jupiter Farms Road.

"I always wanted waterfront property," North joked as her food truck is next to a small pond.

North serves a variety of food including American classics like burgers.

"She's just like a friend. She's part of the community," Shannon Royal, of Jupiter Farms, said.

Gregg Simpson has lived in Jupiter Farms for 25 years.

"We love to support the local residents, local businesses," Simpson said. "She does an amazing job. Her Philly cheesesteak is ridiculous. So probably going to go get me a Philly."

North sums up how she loves the Jupiter Farms community by saying, "They are just a wonderful bunch of people. We all help each other out."

Laid off from a job during when the pandemic started, North took a leap of faith.

"I did not think I was going to make it," North said. "When I first started when the pandemic hit. You know, I can't survive on just four or five customers a day and you saw today, it's just unbelievable."

It all started with the help of Taylor Farmhouse Cafe about two miles away on Jupiter Farms Road.

North's food truck is actually already connected with this community.

It used to sit outside in the Taylor Farmhouse Cafe pavilion and served as the Burrito Brothers food truck.

"I've never owned a food truck before," North said. "I mean, I've worked in restaurants and things like that but never had a food truck. So with their help, I set up there for a couple of months, just to keep and eye on me and then, here I am."

North pays it forward as well.

"A lot of people, they lost their work, they don't have any income. So, no questions asked, if you're hungry, you know, come see, text me, whatever," North said.

A grease fire in North's food truck damaged it so bad, she's said she needs at least $10,000 dollars for repairs.

Click here to donate to her GoFundMe.