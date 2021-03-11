How much will Florida receive from the American Rescue Plan?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many cities and municipalities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are set to receive millions of dollars in aid under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress this week.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Thursday, which will provide $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief to families, states and cities across the U.S.
The bill includes another round of stimulus checks for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and couples earning less than $150,000 will be sent $1,400 checks from the U.S.
Under the state and local assistance provisions of the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch said Florida will receive $10.232 billion, metro cities in Florida will receive $1.465 billion and other non-county jurisdictions will receive $1.397 billion.
Counties in Florida will receive about $4.165 billion.
In total, Florida will receive around $17.623 billion from the recovery plan.
Here's the breakdown of funds for cities and counties in our area:
Counties
- Palm Beach County: $290.29 million
- Martin County: $31.22 million
- St. Lucie County: $63.67 million
- Indian River County: $31.02 million
- Okeechobee County: $8.18 million
Cities
- Boca Raton: $11.22 million
- Boynton Beach $14.91 million
- Delray Beach $13.24 million
- Fort Pierce: $15.05 million
- Jupiter: $7.58 million
- Palm Beach Gardens $5.92 million
- Port St. Lucie: $27.28 million
- Sebastian: $3.17 million
- Wellington: $7.26 million
- West Palm Beach: $25.30 million
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth said the $290 million will help replenish the programs the county set up last year for COVID-19 relief, like their food program, business grants and housing assistance.
"We can't forget testing. People seem to think now that we can vaccinations we forget testing," Weinroth said.
Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said the money will help keep their budgets balanced and avoid the city asking for additional taxpayer money.
"[The funds can be used] to pay for things like overtime, sick leave," Thomson said.
He adds these new funds don't have to be used by the end of the year, allowing more time for governments to make sure money goes where it is needed.
"We don't have several months to work with now. We have several years," Thomson said.