How much will Florida receive from the American Rescue Plan?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many cities and municipalities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are set to receive millions of dollars in aid under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress this week.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Thursday, which will provide $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief to families, states and cities across the U.S.

The bill includes another round of stimulus checks for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and couples earning less than $150,000 will be sent $1,400 checks from the U.S.

WPTV Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth says the money will help pay for a variety of programs including COVID-19 testing.

Under the state and local assistance provisions of the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch said Florida will receive $10.232 billion, metro cities in Florida will receive $1.465 billion and other non-county jurisdictions will receive $1.397 billion.

Counties in Florida will receive about $4.165 billion.

In total, Florida will receive around $17.623 billion from the recovery plan.

Here's the breakdown of funds for cities and counties in our area:

Counties

Palm Beach County: $290.29 million

Martin County: $31.22 million

St. Lucie County: $63.67 million

Indian River County: $31.02 million

Okeechobee County: $8.18 million



Cities



Boca Raton: $11.22 million

Boynton Beach $14.91 million

Delray Beach $13.24 million

Fort Pierce: $15.05 million

Jupiter: $7.58 million

Palm Beach Gardens $5.92 million

Port St. Lucie: $27.28 million

Sebastian: $3.17 million

Wellington: $7.26 million

West Palm Beach: $25.30 million

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth said the $290 million will help replenish the programs the county set up last year for COVID-19 relief, like their food program, business grants and housing assistance.

"We can't forget testing. People seem to think now that we can vaccinations we forget testing," Weinroth said.

WPTV Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said the $11.22 million will help replenish the city's reserves that were spent last year.

Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said the money will help keep their budgets balanced and avoid the city asking for additional taxpayer money.

"[The funds can be used] to pay for things like overtime, sick leave," Thomson said.

He adds these new funds don't have to be used by the end of the year, allowing more time for governments to make sure money goes where it is needed.

"We don't have several months to work with now. We have several years," Thomson said.