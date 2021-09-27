FedEx hiring package handlers for new Port St. Lucie facility

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — FedEx continues to beef up staffing at their new regional sortation facility in Port St. Lucie.

The facility is expected to start operations on Oct. 29.

The company is actively hiring package handlers to work at the site with starting pay of up to $15.50 per hour.

Part-time hours include four-hour, five-day-a-week shifts. Hours for full-time workers include six to 10 hours plus overtime after 40 hours.

FedEx said they plan to have almost 500 full- and part-time employees working at the Port St. Lucie location.

Applicants can apply for the jobs by visiting FedEx's website.