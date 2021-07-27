FedEx holding hiring event for jobs at new Port St. Lucie facility

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — FedEx is looking to fill multiple positions for its new regional sortation facility in Port St. Lucie.

The company is interviewing local candidates on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center in Port St. Lucie.

FedEx is currently hiring 28 operations managers, 16 full-time and 12 part-time, plus maintenance technicians for its 245,000-square-foot facility under construction in Legacy Park at Tradition.

Operations manager wages start at $21 per hour with four shifts available on weekdays and two on weekends.

The company said an anticipated start date for training is Sept. 1. The facility is expected to start operations on Oct. 29.

FedEx plans to have almost 500 full- and part-time employees working at the Port St. Lucie location.

Applicants can apply for the jobs by visiting FedEx's website. Walk-ins at the July 31 event will also be welcomed and interviewed as time allows.