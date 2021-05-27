New program helping adults embrace effective interaction with children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Center for Child Counseling in Palm Beach County recently launched a new program to improve the mental health of the youngest members of our society.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Managing the Pressure | Rebound South Florida

Called "A Way of Being with Children: A Trauma-Informed Approach to Building Resilience", the online training is geared toward parents, teachers, child care workers, or anyone who regularly interacts with children and families.

The developers of the program said the campaign aims to build a more trauma-informed community.

They believe this will help children to grow up with adults who understand the impact of trauma, thus preventing re-traumatizing children through their words or actions.

Click here to learn more about the 5.5-hour training session and how you can register.

Reporter Sabirah Rayford is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.