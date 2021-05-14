Gardening, painting event in South Bay helping boost children's mental health

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — A free event in western Palm Beach County is helping children and teens with their mental health awareness.

"Soil to Soul" will take place at the Federation of Families in South Bay on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The program is part of a joint venture Student Body Health along with the Federation of Families of Florida, Inc. and Healthier Glades.

Students, faculty and youth volunteers will come together to plant flowers and paint flower pots during an outdoor garden event.

Organizers said they hope to bring kids together for a therapeutic arts and crafts activity that they can take home and care for the plants as they learn to care for themselves.

Student Body Health said its mission is to boost mental morale and positive health practices for children.

Alexis Bardy, an 11th grader at G-Star School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, started the program as a way to help her peers cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine.

Friday's event is part of Mental Health Awareness Month.