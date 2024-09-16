Who can drive through Summit Blvd. following Trump investigation?

Summit Blvd. remained closed into Monday evening as law enforcement conducts their investigation into the possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The road was closed for about a mile, from Kirk Rd. through Congress Ave.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked traffic officers on scene if members of the public could get through, and they said no.

The only ones allowed through were employees of the post office, bank, library, and other businesses within the closure, but not the public.

"There's a little bank right there on Trump's golf course, I was just gonna get to the teller machine and get a few dollars and go to lunch," said Ian Scott, who was riding his bike.

He said his bank is the Guardians Credit Union within the portion of Summit that's closed down.

"I'm just very shocked about the whole situation," said Scott. "I just want the best for our country, this is my home."

The traffic created long lines along Kirk Rd., both north and south of the Summit intersection.

"We are still serving the public by phone and through email and chat as we normally do," said Douglas Crane, the director of the Palm Beach County Library that is within the closure on Southern.

"We would have several hundred to a thousand people probably come through this space on a typical Monday," said Crane. "Today, the only members coming in are members of the press.”

Press from around the country set up in the library's parking lot, as the library is directly across the street from the entrance of Trump International Golf Club.

"Now that we’re closed for the day unexpectedly, we do have an opportunity to catch up on some of that behind-the-scenes work,” said Crane. "And also just get ready to reopen as soon as law enforcement clears out of the area.”

Just west, and outside of the closure area, is Berkshire Elementary School on the corner of Kirk Rd. and Summit Blvd.

WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County School District, who said the school proceeded with a normal instructional day. But messages were sent out to parents and staff about potential delays.

WPTV is working to learn when Summit Blvd. will reopen.

