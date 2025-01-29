West Palm Beach man accused of making online threats at Trump released from jail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shannon Atkins, the 46-year-old man West Palm Beach police accused of making threatening posts at President Trump, is now out of jail.

A judge agreed to grant Atkins bond Wednesday afternoon, but not without a slew of agreed-upon terms.

Court documents show Atkins agreed to:



Surrender his passport



Have no contact with President Trump, his family or Mar-a-Lago



No social media use on any platform whatsoever



No weapons or firearms



No possession or consumption of illegal substances with random testing at Atkins' expense



Wearing an electronic monitor



Groups call for release of West Palm Beach man accused of Trump threats

Atkins also had to post a $15,000 bond as well as court fees, and is allowed to work while on house arrest.

Police arrested Atkins near his home on Jan. 24, after an investigation into his social media posts by West Palm Beach Police Department detectives and the FBI. They say they also found three bags of cocaine on Atkins.

Police say on Jan. 19 they received a tip to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center from a man in Okeechobee, alerting law enforcement to the posts.

Atkins faces one count of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. He is also facing a possession charge.