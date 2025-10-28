PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach officials are pushing back against a new federal no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago that has residents complaining about constant aircraft noise, even when President Donald Trump isn't home.

The no-fly zone went into effect just over a week ago and now runs around the clock.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach fights federal no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach fights federal no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore has filed a formal complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration, voicing concerns about excessive aircraft noise, emergency response delays, and lack of transparency and justification for the restrictions.

"Do I want to hear additional noise from the jets? No," said one Flamingo Park resident who lives north of Mar-a-Lago.

The restrictions are set to last until at least 2026.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss is teaming with Moore on the issue.

"People are questioning why, when he's not there, is this being imposed?" Weiss said.

But former Secret Service agent Timothy Miller said federal agencies feel the restrictions are necessary.

"Remember that this is the most threatened president, I think, in our lifetime," Miller said. "The potential for drones being utilized, that's a serious threat, and so I think it's reasonable now."

Before he was elected president, Trump had similar concerns about aircraft noise. He sued Palm Beach International Airport three times to try and change the flight path north of Mar-a-Lago.

Court records show lawsuits in 1995, 2010 and 2015 all had similar traffic complaints.

The suits claimed Mar-a-Lago was damaged by "corrosive bombardment" of "noise, vibrations, fumes, pollution and other emissions from the aircraft approach and departing the airport" — similar complaints residents are now making about their homes.

"I definitely hear the sonic issues," said Julian Ford, who also lives in Flamingo Park.

In all cases, Trump withdrew his lawsuits. The last though, when he was first elected president, the FAA enacted its first no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago when he was staying at the property. Residents said they are fine with the flight restrictions when the president is in town.

"When he's not here, we should have our peace and quiet back," said Jason Fitzhugh, another Flamingo Park resident.

To have their voices heard, Weiss said there is a meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. at Palm Beach International Airport's administration office. The public may also submit noise comments using an online form or by calling the airport's Noise Abatement Office at 561-683-7242.

"We're not stepping away. We're stepping right into it," Weiss said.

However, Miller does not believe the meeting will change much.

"With these new and emerging threats, you have to have proactive security measures," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.