No Kings Protest draws crowds near Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Demonstrators gathered Saturday evening near Mar-a-Lago as part of a series of “No Kings” protests held across South Florida.

Organizers called the event the “Twilight March,” marking the final demonstration of the day. Participants traveled from across the region to attend the protest, held a few hundred feet from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

WATCH: DEMONSTRATORS MARCH IN "NO KINGS" PROTESTS ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA

No kings protest near Mar a Lago

Crowds of varying ages lined the bridge, holding signs and chanting while advocating for their beliefs.

“I’m protesting with my grandma,” said Rowan Wean.

Others expressed broader frustration with the current political climate.

“American’s are getting fed up,” said Per Lorentzen.

Demonstrators said they hoped the turnout would encourage more people to speak out.

“If millions of people are out in the street today conveying the message, other people will find the courage to actually come out and express themselves as well,” Lorentzen said.

Among those attending was Barbra Alessandrello, who said she has participated in every “No Kings” protest since the movement began in New York. She was visiting family in Florida and chose to continue her involvement.

“I was like I’m not going to break my streak.” Alessandrello said.

She said she believes the demonstrations serve an important purpose.

“People say that the ‘No Kings’ protests don’t do anything, but I think that they do. I think that they give hope to the people that are hopeless right now,” she said.

The protest also drew first-time participants, including Bobby Pierce, who said he quickly became engaged after attending earlier events.

“Today was my first day going to a protest and this is my third one [of the day] and I can’t imagine not doing it again,” Pierce said. “I have three daughters. I would be a terrible father if I didn’t stand up for them.”

Pierce added that the experience left him feeling encouraged.

“It feels like you are part of the thing that can change America for the better,” he said.

Across the street, Trump supporters gathered in a counterprotest, chanting and expressing their own views. Despite the opposing perspectives both groups remained peaceful throughout the evening.

“This is an awful regime and it needs to change,” said Jeff MacDonald.

“They’re stealing the future from me and from my children,” said Olivia Pare.

The demonstration was one of several held in the region Saturday as part of the broader “No Kings” movement.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.