Former President Trump expected to appear in Fort Pierce court for classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is expected in a Fort Pierce courtroom Monday morning for a hearing centered around a classified documents case.

The closed hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Alto Lee Adams United States Courthouse located at 101 South U.S. Highway 1.

A chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee said he received a message from one of Trump's attorneys saying that Trump would attend the hearing in person.

The former president and his two co-defendants— Walt Nauta, his valet and bodyguard, and Carlos De Oliveira, property manager at Mar-a- Lago—are criminally charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered in August 2022 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Walt Nauta, valet to former President Donald Trump, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira leave the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

This would be the first time Trump has attended a hearing in this case. He has denied any and all wrongdoing.

Nauta and De Oliveira have also pleaded not guilty.

No further information was released about Trump or whether he planned to make any public appearances or speeches.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said drivers should expect temporary road closures, travel detours and delays on the roadways directly surrounding the courthouse.