Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Who is Carlos De Oliveira? Mar-a-Lago property manager charged in classified documents case

Neighbors describe De Oliveira as nice guy who kept to himself, played golf
Donald Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents, according to an updated indictment unsealed Thursday.
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records being stored on the stage in the White and Gold Ballroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9, 2023
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 21:50:45-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Following the announcement that the property manager at Mar-a-Lago is now facing charges in the classified documents case, WPTV spent Thursday night working to learn more about the new defendant.

The landlord for a property located in Palm Beach Gardens told WPTV that he rents to Carlos De Oliveira. He said he knew him as a longtime Mar-a-Lago employee.

Neighbors describe De Oliveira as a nice guy who kept to himself and played golf.

Many people, who WPTV spoke with off-camera, said they were shocked to hear him named as a defendant in the case.

Classified documents removed from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

Political

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in classified documents case

Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller
6:13 PM, Jul 27, 2023

"I can't even think how he could be involved," said resident Raymond Brion, who said he lives next to De Oliveira. "I couldn't even imagine what they've got on him. I mean, he's not a crook."

Neighbors said they believed they saw undercover officers in the area a few months ago.

The indictment filed Thursday said De Oliveira was interviewed by the FBI at his residence.

WPTV tried knocking on the door of his home, but the man who answered declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7