Mar-a-Lago property manager, Trump aide to appear in federal court in classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The property manager of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and an aide to the former president are due back in federal court in Florida to face charges in the case accusing Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his club.

Property manager Carlos De Oliveira is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Fort Pierce on charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Valet Walt Nauta is expected to enter a plea for a second time in the case, this time on a new indictment with additional charges handed down late last month.

Trump waived his right to appear at the hearing.