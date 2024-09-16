Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raises concerns about federal investigation into Trump assassination attempt

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday raised concerns about the federal investigation into Sunday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, saying the state will be conducting its own probe into the crime.

Speaking in Orlando, the governor said that, as of 11 a.m. Monday, he had not yet spoken to Trump about the assassination attempt, the second in just two months on the former president.

"I understand that the feds are involved, but we do believe there were multiple violations of state law," DeSantis said. "We also believe that there's a need to make sure that the truth about all this comes out in a way that's credible."

DeSantis took issue with the federal investigation into the assassination attempt, in particular citing the classified documents case against Trump that was being prosecuted in federal court in Fort Pierce, an hour north of Trump International Golf Club, where the FBI said Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, attempted to shoot and kill Trump on Sunday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case in July, saying the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutional.

However, Smith has appealed that ruling, saying Cannon's decision is "at odds with widespread and longstanding appointment practices in the Department of Justice and across the government."

"I look at the federal government — with all due respect to them — those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this," DeSantis said Monday. "I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country. Nevertheless, they have their prerogative. But we have our prerogative. So we'll be making an announcement further along those lines in the ensuing days."

DeSantis posted on X at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday that Florida "will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club."

"The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," DeSantis wrote.

Routh appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday morning, wearing dark prison scrubs with his hands and feet shackled.

Routh, a resident of Hawaii, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person/convicted felon, along with possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number.

For the first charge, Routh could face 15 years in federal prison, while the second charge carries another five years in prison. Additional charges could be filed.

During Monday's hearing, a stoic Routh told the court he's indigent and is being represented by a public defender.

An AK-style rifle and scope were found outside Trump's golf course after Routh's arrest on Sunday, authorities said. Routh was taken into custody on Interstate 95 in Martin County.