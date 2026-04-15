DeSantis signs bill naming entire Southern Boulevard 'President Donald J. Trump Highway'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The entirety of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County is now named in honor of President Donald Trump.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 628, which designates the entirety of State Road 80 from Palm Beach County through Hendry County to Lee County to be called "President Donald J. Trump Highway."
This new law replaces and expands a narrower 2025 designation on part of Southern Boulevard — stretching from Kirk Road to S. Ocean Boulevard — in Palm Beach County that honored Trump.
The designation of State Road 80 as "President Donald J. Trump Highway" from Florida's west coast to the east coast was just one item of Senate Bill 628.
The other state highway designations signed into law from SB 628 included the following:
- "Warrior Sacrifice Way" — part of S.R. 295/Navy Boulevard in Escambia County
- "State Representative/Circuit Judge Hon. John J. Crews, Jr., Memorial Highway" — part of U.S. 90 in Baker County
- "Dickey Betts Memorial Highway" — part of U.S. 41 in Sarasota County
- "Phil Smith Memorial Highway" — part of S.R. 5/U.S. 1 in Broward County
- "Mayor Larry A. Dale Memorial Highway" — part of S.R. 46 in Seminole County
- "Terry L. Fields Memorial Access" — northbound off-ramp from U.S. 1 Alternate/Martin Luther King, Jr., Parkway to E. 21st Street in Duval County
- "Terry Stiles Memorial Boulevard" — part of S.R. 842/East Las Olas Boulevard in Broward County
- "Rick Case Memorial Highway" — part of S.R. A1A in Broward County
- "Charles Dascal Way" — part of S.R. 968/S.W. 1st Street in Miami-Dade County
- "Lowell Lohman Road" — part of Halifax Drive in Volusia County
- "George Mirabal Road" — access road to the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce in Daytona Beach / Volusia County
- "Esteena K. Wells Memorial Highway" — part of U.S. 331 in Walton County
- "Superintendent Pledger V. Sullivan Memorial Highway" — part of S.R. 85/N.E. Eglin Parkway in Okaloosa County
- "President John Thrasher Memorial Boulevard" — part of College Avenue in Leon County
- "Bobby Bowden Tallahassee International Airport" — designates the Tallahassee airport by that honorary name, notwithstanding statute
- "President Donald J. Trump Highway" — designates the entirety of S.R. 80 from Palm Beach County through Hendry County to Lee County; this also replaces and expands a narrower 2025 designation on part of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County