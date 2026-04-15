DeSantis signs bill naming entire Southern Boulevard 'President Donald J. Trump Highway'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The entirety of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County is now named in honor of President Donald Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 628, which designates the entirety of State Road 80 from Palm Beach County through Hendry County to Lee County to be called "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

Gov. DeSantis signs SB 628, designating State Road 80 as President Donald J. Trump Highway

This new law replaces and expands a narrower 2025 designation on part of Southern Boulevard — stretching from Kirk Road to S. Ocean Boulevard — in Palm Beach County that honored Trump.

The designation of State Road 80 as "President Donald J. Trump Highway" from Florida's west coast to the east coast was just one item of Senate Bill 628.

The other state highway designations signed into law from SB 628 included the following:

