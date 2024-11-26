Stolen gold coins from 1715 Treasure Fleet, valued at more than $1 million, recovered by FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Tuesday they have recovered 37 stolen gold coins from the historic 1715 Spanish Fleet shipwrecks that occurred off the Treasure Coast.

Valued at more than $1 million, the agency said the recovery marked a "major milestone" in an ongoing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of the artifacts.

The FWC said that in 2015 members of the Schmitt family — working as contracted salvage operators for 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC — uncovered 101 gold coins from the wrecks in waters off the Treasure Coast.

"While 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen," FWC said in a written statement.

Collaborating with the FBI, the FWC said a probe was launched on June 10, 2024, after new evidence emerged in the case.

"This evidence linked Eric Schmitt, a member of the Schmitt family, to the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024," the FWC said.

Investigators said they executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions.

"Five stolen coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt," FWC said. "Advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce. It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC."

The FWC said they worked closely with historical preservation experts, including Mel Fisher-Abt, to authenticate and appraise the recovered artifacts.

Investigators said Eric Schmitt faces charges of dealing in stolen property.

"As required by state and federal law, the recovered artifacts will be returned to their rightful custodians," FWC said. "Investigators are committed to recovering the remaining 13 stolen coins and bringing those involved in their illegal sale to justice."

FWC Investigator Camille Soverel said this case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida's rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation.

