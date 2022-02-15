Watch
Spanish cannon from 1715 fleet put on display in Fort Pierce

Artillery piece restored after 3.5 years of work
Officials unveil a 1715 Spanish cannon that is on display at a pedestrian plaza along the Indian River in Fort Pierce on Feb. 15, 2022.
1715 Spanish cannon put on display in Fort Pierce, Feb. 15, 2022
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:06:19-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A historic piece of what gave the Treasure Coast its name was put on display Tuesday.

A big crowd gathered in Fort Pierce to see the unveiling of a cannon from the 1715 Spanish fleet that sank offshore.

The cannon resurfaced in 2018.

1715 Nuestra Senor del Rosario, history of Spanish cannon in Fort Pierce
Visitors can read abourt the history of the Spanish cannon when they visit.

After 3.5 years of meticulous work, it was restored to its original grandeur.

"We knew the cannon was there for a very long period of time. This just presented a good opportunity to bring up a piece of history, do the right conservation work on it, and put it on public display,” said Capt. John Brandon, treasure hunter.

The historic piece of artillery is located in a new pedestrian plaza along the Indian River next to the city's fishing pier on Melody Lane.

