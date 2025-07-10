Trooper Zachary Fink's family files countersuit against semi driver's estate after 2024 fatal crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed following a chase last year on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County has filed a countersuit in the case, including against the estate of a semi driver who also died in the crash.

Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, and truck driver Arsenio Mas, 55, both died on Feb. 2, 2024, after a collision on I-95.

The wreck occurred after FHP pursued a driver, Michael Addison, who officials said was driving in a "reckless manner" and had an outstanding warrant and charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

In pursuit of Addison, Fink performed a U-turn on the interstate and drove into the path of the semi driven by Mas. Addison was taken into custody about five hours after the deadly wreck.

According to court documents filed April 17, Robert Fink, the deceased trooper's father, is now suing the following entities:



Reynier Rodriguez, Mas' son and personal representative of his father's estate

Danys Lopez Salgado, who owned the 2015 Freightliner truck that Mas was driving

Eagler Carrier, LLC, which was Mas' employer

Empower YCC Transport Inc., the owner of the 2011 Great Dane Trailer that Mas was hauling

The countersuit claims that Mas "negligently operated the semitruck so as to cause it to collide with the patrol car" that Fink was driving.

Fink's mother and father are seeking damages as a result of "mental pain and suffering" after the loss of their son and the medical and funeral bills they incurred.

The deceased trooper's family is seeking in excess of $50,000.

The countersuit comes after the Mas family filed a lawsuit on Dec. 27, 2024, against the FHP and the Fink estate. Mas' estate is also seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Robert Fink spoke to WPTV in January after the suit was filed against them, calling it "degrading" and a "slap in the face."

A report released after the crash said Mas was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his semi as it overturned onto its right side.

Fink was a three-year veteran of the FHP. The president of the Florida Police Benevolent Association defended Fink's actions last year by saying, "We have authorization to try and stop that car by any means possible."