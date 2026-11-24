FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County woman, who had told investigators she was trying to exorcise demons from her son's body, has been declared unfit to stand trial in his death.

Court records show that Rhonda Paulynice was committed to the Department of Children and Families to see if her competency can be restored.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother charged in 6-year-old son's death

Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of 6-year-old in St. Lucie County

In May 2025, school resource deputies requested a welfare check after the boy, 6-year-old Ra'myl Pierre, had been out of school for several days.

The boy's body was found on a bed wrapped in fabric with only his face exposed.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Paulynice told deputies she suffocated her son 12 days before his body was found inside the Fort Pierce area home they shared.

