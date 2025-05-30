6-year-old's death under investigation in St. Lucie County after body found in bedroom

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The death of a 6-year-old is under investigation in St. Lucie County after the child's body was found inside a home.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, a "suspicious death investigation" is occurring at a home 2500 block of Bedford Drive.

Officials said about 10 a.m., deputies responded to the residence to conduct a welfare check at the request of a school resource deputy following concerns regarding the child's absence from school since May 14.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the child's mother, who directed them to a bedroom inside the home. Deputies later found the child dead in the bedroom.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is "active and ongoing," but there is "no threat to the community".

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

