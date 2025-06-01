'Did not appear sincere': Report describes when deputies discovered 6-year-old dead in St. Lucie County home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Arrest records reveal more disturbing details surrounding the murder of a 6-year-old boy in St. Lucie County on Friday.

Rhonda Paulynice, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder, failing to report a death and altering a body after it was deceased after being accused of killing her son Ra'myl Pierre.

WATCH: Paulynice makes court appearance in child's death

Mother makes court appearance in child's death

Officials said about 10 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the residence at the 2500 block of Bedford Drive near Fort Pierce to conduct a welfare check at the request of a school resource deputy following concerns regarding the child's absence from school since May 14.

According to the arrest report, when deputies arrived, they located Paulynice outside and walked inside the home with her. According to the arrest documents, a deputy noticed Paulynice behaving "oddly," not removing her sunglasses and appearing indifferent to having the officers present.

Rhonda Paulynice

The deputies asked Paulynice where her child was, and she pointed to several doors. When a deputy knocked on a door and heard no response, Paulynice said the deputy could enter the room.

When the deputy entered the room, a young child was on the bed, wrapped in fabric with only his face exposed. The deputy immediately recognized that the child was dead. Police then proceeded to detain Paulynice.

WATCH: Mother charged in 6-year-old son's death

Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of 6-year-old in St. Lucie County

While deputies were investigating the home, they observed that "all items were overly organized." There were no sentimental items in the home other than pictures of family on the fridge. Detectives found a garbage bag filled with clean children's clothing in the laundry room.

According to documents, before removing the child's body from the room, Pauynice was allowed to say "goodbye" to her son.

"While she was in the residence, although she appeared distraught, it did not appear sincere," the arrest records state.

According to Sheriff Del Toro, the mother said she was allegedly being told by God to exorcise demons from her son's body. He said she allegedly attempted to preserve the body in some form after death.

WATCH: St. Lucie County sheriff says mother was attempting to 'exorcise demons' from son

Sheriff Del Toro holds press conference on death of 6-year-old

The sheriff said he believes the child had been dead since May 18, which is also the last day Paulynice says she spoke with the child.

Paulynice is being held without bond.