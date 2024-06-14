St. Lucie County lifts burn ban after much needed rain

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Public Safety Department and the St. Lucie County Fire District have lifted a county-wide burn ban Friday afternoon.

The agencies said recent rainfall has eased drought conditions in the county.

The county-wide burn ban that was put into effect on June 7, following numerous brush fires in the area over the past several weeks.

A fire in western St. Lucie County broke out May 2 when a lightning strike ignited it.

Another fire that burned 155 acres ignited on May 11 near Peacock Road and Okeechobee Road, which is close to the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds. Officials said lawn equipment possibly ignited that fire.

WPTV reported flames from a brush fire came alarmingly close to homes in St. Lucie County on June 11, while the burn was in place, due to severe drought conditions.

Officials said even though recent rains have helped lower the drought index, they are urging residents to continue to be mindful of dry conditions.