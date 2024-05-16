US Rep. Brian Mast introduces legislation to rename post office after Trooper Zachary Fink

WASHINGTON — Federal legislation was introduced Thursday to rename a post office after a trooper who was killed in the line of duty during a pursuit on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County earlier this year.

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

It would rename the U.S. Post Office building located at 290 Northwest Peacock Blvd. in Port St. Lucie in honor of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

Port St Lucie Law enforcement community honors fallen FHP Trooper Zachary Fink Matt Papaycik

"Trooper Fink dedicated his life to making our community a safer place. His tragic death left us all with a heavy heart," Mast said in a statement. "Trooper Fink's bravery and selflessness should inspire us all. He is a hero and should never be forgotten."

Fink graduated from the Florida Highway Patrol Academy in December 2020.

The 26-year-old trooper died Feb. 2 during a high-speed chase while trying to detain a fleeing felon. He is survived by his mother, father and fiance.