Law enforcement community honors fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Dozens of law enforcement vehicles took part in a somber procession for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed while trying to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County on Friday.

Port St. Lucie police said a man has been detained in the tragic death of Trooper Zachary Fink.

Florida Highway Patrol/Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink was killed in the line of duty while pursuing a fleeing felon, Feb. 2, 2024, in St. Lucie County.

"Our hearts go out to the family of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on social media.

A group of four law enforcement officers on motorcycles led a procession as an ambulance carrying Fink's body left HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Dozens of FHP and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office cruisers then followed behind the ambulance.

The ambulance was driven to the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner's Office at Indian River State College, where Fink's American flag-draped casket was loaded into a second ambulance as dozens of fellow FHP troopers saluted.

WPTV Florida Highway Patrol troopers line up as the flag-draped casket carrying the body of fellow Trooper Zachary Fink is removed from an ambulance outside the St. Lucie County medical examiner's office on Feb. 2, 2024.

Port St. Lucie police said a FHP cruiser was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-95, south of Crosstown Parkway.

Approximately one mile away, "one adult black male suspect" was detained in the area of Brandywine Lane and Commerce Center Drive "in relation to the FHP investigation on I-95," Port St. Lucie police said in a social media post.